Hawkeye filming delayed for a month, Spider-Man 3 ready to go

2020 will certainly not be remembered as the luckiest year ever and even Disney and Marvel found themselves forced to trudge. Although there are no certainties regarding the releases, the production of two projects like Spider-Man 3 and Hawkeye is in the starting blocks.

As reported Murphy’s Universe, Hawkeye’s additions to the cast took longer than expected, but luckily the Jeremy Reynor series only had a slight delay and shooting was postponed from October to November 2020. Certainly a bearable evil , considering the enormous delays we have become accustomed to.

Green light for Tom Holland and partners instead. A post on Reddit would confirm the start of filming in Sunnyside Queens (New York) for October 16. As you can see in the image below, a ban signals to citizens that it is impossible to park near the road due to the “Serenity Now” project, code name of the sequel directed by Jon Watts.

At the moment Holland is busy filming Uncharded in Germany, so scenes are likely to be shot that don’t require his immediate presence.

In conclusion, we point out that Echo will also be present in Hawkeye, while persistent rumors continue to arrive about the return of Kirsten Dunst in Spider Man 3.