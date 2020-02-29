         ‘Hawaii Five-0’ comes to an end: the tenth and current season will be the last of the series

Share it:

It's official: the tenth and current season from ‘Hawaii Five-0’ it will be the last of the series issued by CBS in the United States. In addition, there is already a date for his farewell, since the final double episode of the series will premiere on April 3. In this way, it will reach the figure of 240 chapters, a figure not at all negligible.

O'Loughlin could no longer continue

The main reason for its termination is that the contracts of Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan they were ending at the end of this season and O'Loughlin's physical condition has not allowed him to continue forward. The actor suffered a serious back injury during the filming of the first seasons and has dealt with the pain as he could during these years. At the time it was thought that he would leave the series two seasons ago for that reason, but he could move on. This time it has not been possible.

CBS came to value the possibility of continuing with the series by giving a new companion to the character of Caan, but finally it has been concluded that it was best to say goodbye in style. O'Loughlin has taken advantage of the announcement to launch the following statement:

The series has been practically everything for me for ten years of my life. Everywhere I go on the planet, in any language, I am McGarrett for all those people. What we have done, what we have achieved, is extraordinary. I cannot express in words all my gratitude. I am simply glad to have been part of this, part of a story that I will miss. To the fans, I don't know how to thank you. Thank you for following us as you have done. I'm going to miss you. Aloha

‘Hawaii Five-0’ has been one of the most successful series for CBS during these ten years, but its journey has not been without controversy. The most prominent took place with the progress of the series of Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim at the end of the seventh season for a wage dispute, as the producer refused to pay the same as O'Loughlin and Caan.

