Haven't you seen the final trailer of ‘Mulán’ yet? You will hallucinate!

Disney continues with its 'remakes' of some of the films that marked our childhood, something that we have very clear that is proving to be the most profitable. The new version of 'Aladdin' was a real blockbuster, and what about 'The Lion King'. Well now we are sure that 'Mulán' will follow the same path, especially after seeing the final trailer. This breakthrough was presented during the Super Bowl and in it the prota appears to become a superhero.

While with the rest of his 'live-actions', Disney simply adapted the original movie without contributing much more, with 'Mulán' the thing changes a little. This new 'remake' presents the most warrior princess fight the enemies that attack China. But he will do it in a somewhat different way … Disguised as a man! Yes, yes, you will have hallucinated, but it has an explanation. One day, an officer goes to his house in search of soldiers to fight the Huns, and each family must choose the male to do so. However, in Mulán's there is no, so he has no choice but to be her, but of course, 'of strangis'.

Do not miss the final trailer of the 'live-action' of 'Mulán'

By the way, we have to say that we miss the presence of Mushu, the dragon that always accompanied Mulán and that incidentally, gave a very appetizing comic touch to the film. We did not see it in the first trailer, and we had hopes that it would be so. However, everything suggests that for the 'remake' they wanted to do something a little more serious and give a touch more, say, dramatic to the story.

Anyway, we will not miss the movie and we will be the first to see it as soon as it comes out. He will do it next March 27.