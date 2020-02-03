Entertainment

Haven't you seen the final trailer of ‘Mulán’ yet? You will hallucinate!

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Disney continues with its 'remakes' of some of the films that marked our childhood, something that we have very clear that is proving to be the most profitable. The new version of 'Aladdin' was a real blockbuster, and what about 'The Lion King'. Well now we are sure that 'Mulán' will follow the same path, especially after seeing the final trailer. This breakthrough was presented during the Super Bowl and in it the prota appears to become a superhero.

While with the rest of his 'live-actions', Disney simply adapted the original movie without contributing much more, with 'Mulán' the thing changes a little. This new 'remake' presents the most warrior princess fight the enemies that attack China. But he will do it in a somewhat different way … Disguised as a man! Yes, yes, you will have hallucinated, but it has an explanation. One day, an officer goes to his house in search of soldiers to fight the Huns, and each family must choose the male to do so. However, in Mulán's there is no, so he has no choice but to be her, but of course, 'of strangis'.

READ:  Street Fighter VI could arrive in 2021 according to a rumor

Do not miss the final trailer of the 'live-action' of 'Mulán'

By the way, we have to say that we miss the presence of Mushu, the dragon that always accompanied Mulán and that incidentally, gave a very appetizing comic touch to the film. We did not see it in the first trailer, and we had hopes that it would be so. However, everything suggests that for the 'remake' they wanted to do something a little more serious and give a touch more, say, dramatic to the story.

Anyway, we will not miss the movie and we will be the first to see it as soon as it comes out. He will do it next March 27.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.