Haven: the game shows up on PlayStation 4 with new information and unpublished trailers

Haven, the new title by the authors of Furi, returns to be talked about on the official channels of PlayStation. In the long post on the PlayStation Blog the game's Creative Director describes the new playful experience with a new trailer.

Emeric Thoa in fact, he underlines the goal that the development team wanted to achieve with Haven, describing a game capable of giving players some moments of relaxation: "A game that seems like a light breeze. A game that allows you to relax. A game that is like holding hands during an outdoor walk. One way to accomplish this was the very concept of Haven: the love story of a couple trying to be together. A couple sliding on the other grass of a desert planet".

The RPG adventure will see Yu and Kay as protagonists, fled to a forgotten planet to remain united. The game will allow you to take on the role of the two lovers in an attempt to survive in this new reality, flying over the grasslands, fighting enemies and healing the planet. In addition, users will be able to control both characters simultaneously.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that on our pages you can find Haven's proof. The game will also be playable on Xbox One starting July 21 as part of the Summur Game Fest.