Haven on PlayStation 5: developers aim for 120fps

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interviewed by the editorial staff of WCCFTech, the authors of The Game Baker have confirmed that they are working on the PS5 version of Haven and want to draw on the hardware of Sony's nextgen console to reach 120fps.

During the interview, the creative director Emeric Thoa he expressed all his enthusiasm for the computational power sent by Sony with PlayStation 5 and opens a window on the possible additions to the gameplay guaranteed by the advanced features of the DualSense controller.

The head of development of the new sci-fi adventure of the authors of Furi explains that "We are in the early stages of development on PS5 and it is a little early to sum up. We will obviously try to make the most of the new PS5 hardware and features. The most exciting thing for me is to tap into those resources to integrate the features of the haptic feedback of the gamepad and reach 120fps to make the exploration of the game world as fluid as possible ".

As for the differences between the Haven versions for PS5 and high-end PCs, Thoa specifies that "I have no idea at the moment. Haven, on the other hand, not exactly that kind of 'technological reference game', so I guess the difference will be really subtle. It will still be a unique and moving story on all platforms!". Regarding the eventuality of the future porting of Haven to the Xbox Series X, the creative director of the project says he is available to evaluate this hypothesis by explaining that "our goal is to bring Haven to as many platforms as possible".