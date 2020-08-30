Haven, new gameplay sequences: 10 minutes of next-gen gameplay on Xbox Series X

Share it:

During the 2020 edition of Gamescom there was a way to get new information on a variety of independent productions, among which we also find Haven.

A sci-fi adventure with romantic hues, the production is taking shape in the studios of The Game Bakers, former authors of Furi, now ready to share new production details. And these are indeed particularly interesting news: the software house has in fact chosen to show ten new minutes of gameplay of Haven, register on Xbox Series X. The indie thus becomes one of the first titles to show itself in action on the next gen console from Microsoft with a real game session.

As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news: what do you think of the peculiar atmospheres of this production? Set on an unknown planet, Haven follows the story of Yu e Kai, fled together to a distant celestial body. The role-playing adventure will allow you to take on the role of both characters, to shape the evolution of their relationship.

For more details, on the pages of Eveyeye you will find a rich tried by Haven, edited by Claudio Cugliandro. In terms of next gen, as well as on Xbox Series X, the title is also expected on Sony consoles: recently, the team confirmed that it wants to bring Haven to 120 fps on PS5.