Have you ever wondered how Hailey Baldwin recaptured Justin Bieber? There's a trick to opening the beer.

Justin Bieber is Hailey Baldwin they are one of the most loved and close-knit couples in the world of entertainment. Despite the strong feeling that binds the two boys today in the past, however, for the singer of Yummy and for the model of Tommy Hilfiger things have not always gone well and with the wind in the stern, bringing Justin and Hailey to break up with in 2016 and then definitively meet in 2018, thanks to an appearance by the splendid 23 year old at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon. Yes convict was a television program (who would have said that?) But above all the ingenious trick of Hailey Baldwin with Corona beer.

Hailey Baldwin, the beer trick and Justin Bieber's (unexpected) call

In recent days Hailey Bieber returned to the famous program hosted by Jimmy Fallon where, between a chat and another, he told for the first time some tasty and unpublished anecdote about his relationship with the Canadian pop star. "The last time I was here we played this little game where I have it opened a bottle of Corona with his teeth"Explained Baldwin during the interview, remembering that she discovered this talent during a holiday with a group of friends in the Bahamas where, in the absence of a bottle opener, she found herself open 16 beers with your teeth. He practically risked entering the Guinness Book of Records.

"The morning after telling this anecdote, I received the call from a certain someone"Added the model obviously referring to Justin Bieber which, at that time, he had not heard for several months due to the temporary interruption of their relationship. "He said something like 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were really fine. I loved that trick you did. I had no idea you could do such a thing. It was really cool '"Concluded the model, who then thanked the conductor for bringing her and Bieber closer (even if involuntarily) after a long period of distance during which Justin had returned to dating Selena Gomez, his historic ex.

Hailey's anecdotes, however, did not end there, during his participation in the Tonight Show in fact the 23 year old also remembered her first meeting with Justin, which took place back in 2009 in the backstage of a television program in which the singer of Baby he had just performed: "I know, it looks like an arranged wedding situation. We met because my father took me to Today when Justin was a guest there. I believe he was not more than 15 years old. Actually he was such a new character that he didn't know much about him yet". The following day Hailey, her parents and Bieber went out for dinner together and during the course of the whole evening the model never thought for a moment that that boy with the super cool forelock and the sweet little face could lose his head for her.

The beauty of life, however, is that it always knows how to surprise us by taking us where we would never have imagined, so 11 years after that first meeting Hailey and Justin they are not only in love with each other but have also become husband is wife for just over a year (the wedding took place in November 2018). With the passage of time the relationship between the two stars seems to have consolidated and strengthened more and more, despite the numerous problems that the couple found themselves facing in a short time. It is not a mystery that Bieber managed to face a difficult period thanks to Hailey's help, not to mention how crucial it was for him to have his wife next to him after discovering he had the disease of lyme, which led him to suffer from depression causing him to lose his clarity and contact with reality. It was in fact Hailey who convinced her husband to request psychological help which, over time, led him to take back his life and career, making him go back to being the 'king of pop' that we have always loved . Okay, who wouldn't want a Hailey Baldwin in their life?

