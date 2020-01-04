Have the ONE PIECE SBS widened the difference between SMILE and Devil Fruit?

Share it:

The existence of the Devil's Fruits is an established reality in the world of ONE PIECE. These appeared from the first episode when a young and naive Monkey D. Luffy put his teeth on the fruit obtained by the crew of Shanks the Red. The bite, however, was bitter because, in addition to depriving the ability to float in water, the fruit had a flavor.

Years later, SMILE has been introduced in ONE PIECE: artificial fruits created with the knowledge of Caesar Clown and with the endorsement of Kaido. The emperor exploited this power to make his crew more powerful and without worrying about the side effects that this food brought.

So far, in the manga of ONE PIECE, few have been able to truly gain power, while others become mere scraps unable to express their emotions except with laughter. But a fan asked Eiichiro Oda to confirm what he had noticed in a question and answer session in the SBS of the opera's tankobon 95.

In the flashback of chapter 943, included in ONE PIECE volume 94, people from the city of Okobore are eating SMILE, even considering them delicious. This clashes with the well-known ugliness of the taste of the original Devil's Fruits, but the author replies that this is a substantial difference and that SMILE retains the excellent flavor of the original fruit.

