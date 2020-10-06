have the new Funko POPs revealed part of the plot? Here is the theory

While other confirmations seem to reach us regarding the cast of the second season of The Mandalorian, a leak allows us to take a first look at the new Funko POP, which according to many reveal something more about the plot of the next episodes.

At the bottom of the news you will find the message tweeted from the account @FunkoPOPsNews, which shows us the new figurines dedicated to Baby Yoda, to Cara Dune, what is described as a “Gamorrean Fighter“and a Mythrol, who according to many could be the character seen during the first episode of show on Disney +. To attract the attention of the numerous Star Wars fans we thought the Funko POP dedicated to Baby Yoda: the famous creature is in fact in front of a machine in which there are eggs, many have therefore started to theorize that those could be eggs belonging to the species of Baby Yoda, thus revealing something more about its mysterious origins.

For now we do not know much about the planet and the society in which Baby Yoda was born, the search for his fellows will in fact be one of the main issues of the next unpublished episodes. Recall that the second season will make its debut on Disney + il next 30 October, waiting for further official news we leave you with our analysis of the trailer for The Mandalorian 2.