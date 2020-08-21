Hausen, here is the official trailer of the dark fairy tale by Sky Original

Share it:

The first images and the Hausen official trailer, a new German series by Sky Original that mixes horror, mystery and drama in a “dark fairy tale” set within a haunted residential complex that feeds on the suffering of its tenants.

You can find the trailer in the original language (German) above.

This is the official synopsis: “After the death of their mother, 16-year-old Juri (Tristan Göbel) and his father Jaschek (Charly Hübner) move to a run-down residential complex on the outskirts of the city. Jaschek tries to provide for himself and his son by working as a caretaker building, Juri gradually discovers that the house feeds on the sufferings of its tenants. To fight it, Juri will have to convince the tenants, partly hostile and partly indifferent, to cooperate and rebel against his father, who has already fallen victim to the building’s curse. .. “

Among the protagonists are Charly Hübner (The Lives of Others), Tristan Göbel (The Monster of St. Pauli), Lilith Stangenberg (Diaz – Don’t clean up this blood, The State against Fritz Bauer), Daniel Sträßer (Egon Schiele, Letters from Berlin ) and Alexander Scheer (Young Karl Marx, Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge).

Hausen will go on the air soon on Sky e in streaming su NOW TV.

Composed by 8 episodes, the series is directed by Thomas Stuber (A waltz between the shelves) for Lago Film and commissioned by Sky Deutschland and Sky Studios. Marco Mehlitz produces for Lago Film, Quirin Schmidt is executive producer for Sky Deutschland.