haunting nonfiction series about the most famous sect in Spain and the dangers of faith

Years will pass and the case of the apparitions and subsequent cults of El Palmar de Troya will continue to be one of the most exciting stories of our folklore. Movistar's new nonfiction bet, 'The Palmar de Troya', It was born as a result of a long investigation that took more than three years and that gets fully into the bowels of the Palmarian universe to tell a true story, unpublished, delusional, dark and surrounded by mystery. The bad vibes are still there.

Manuel y Clemente, S.A.

'The Palmar de Troya' is a series in four parts that frankly shows the palmariano universe from top to bottom. Movistar's new original non-fiction series features unpublished archive images, rigorous recreations and counts, among others witnesses and direct protagonists, with the testimonies of Ginés Hernández (ex-pope Gregorio XVIII) and Nieves Triviño, his wife and ex-nun in El Palmar.

In March 1968, four girls claimed that the Virgin Mary had appeared on the Alcaparrosa estate, one kilometer from the village of El Palmar de Troya, in the province of Seville. Days later, several neighbors affirmed that they had had other similar apparitions and in the summer of that same year an altar was built, the first stone of the Palmarian Christian church. Those distant appearances gave rise to a religious empire that expanded throughout the world, he broke with the Vatican and named his own popes.

In June 2018, Ginés, the last Pope of El Palmar de Troya, and his wife assaulted, with brawl included, the congregation's facilities. It was the penultimate episode of an extraordinary story that navigates between tragedy and surrealism. Between disgust and grief. The story of El Palmar is a tragicomedy that Spanish cinema would give a good account in the mid-eighties, but this new documentary work by Israel del Santo moves away from the comedy of gulfs to show something much more serious and sectarian.

Open House Days

Israel del Santo, director of the series, gives us the keys to get an idea of ​​the size of an adventure as electrifying as it is to enter the world of Palmar. "It is a very complex story, very difficult to synthesize. It is so full of details, characters and turns. It is very difficult to find a single point of view. No one had all the pieces of the puzzle until now, it is the first time all these pieces come together and we tell the story of Palmar. "

And it seems incredible that this story leads waiting fifty years to be told and nobody bothered to do it before. With a couple of exceptions, of course, the very Martian film by Javier Palmero, 'Manuel y Clemente' (available on FlixOlé), and the song from the second album by Siniestro Total.

You imagine the difficulties and complications that those responsible for such a project may face, but surprisingly, the director states that it has been just the opposite. "The Palmar de Troya has been a very recurring issue for the media during all these years. It is a very small town, and they have always lived with the Palmarians. They are used to the cameras, to be the objective."

That is so, telebasura has been nourished by stories about the famous sect during all this time. Perhaps that is why the idea of ​​production was to face it in a very different way from the first moment: "We are based on patience, not overwhelming. For eight months we were there constantlyThe whole town knew us already. And always with a lot of respect from everyone. We did the interviews for three days, very calmly, letting it flow. "

Israel del Santo: "Many of the interviewees saw their participation as a catharsis"

Another highlight of 'El Palmar de Troya' is in its exquisite recreations, always a tricky matter but that comes out very well in this nonfiction, getting to confuse the viewer between what is real and what is not. "We were not so clear about the issue of recreation. One of the great challenges of the series has been the huge amount of file we achieved, something not easy in a sect like this. "

"Suddenly we found a bestial file that had Hi8, video, U-matic, personal photos, press … that all that lived together seemed like an excessive salad. For the recreations I went to the basilica, knocked on the door, explained what we were doing and they let me in and see how it works inside, with what I could be inspired by the recreations. Then, seeing them, I also thought about the similarity between them. "

The trances of Clemente are other great protagonists of the story. His voice, his narration, are chilling psychotronic journeys to a dark past that the documentary will take to Spanish homes. "We found more than a thousand tapes with the messages of the Virgin to different seers. Among them were those of Clement. His real voice had only been heard so far in a small piece that Spanish Television broadcast in the seventies, and now we have rescued. It's his real voice. It's almost like having Clement himself with us. " Attest.

'The Palmar de Troya' is a captivating documentary work. He will present to the new generations a subject so rugged that even today it is difficult to understand while reminding the most veteran that any past time was at least more crazy. "One of the things that amazes me most in all this history, and the one that differentiates Palmar from other sects, is that it continues to work. Every day, at four in the afternoon, the bells ring and the basilica is filled with faithful They still have nursing homes in Ireland or Germany They still have basilicas there too, or in Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, Canada … it's amazing.The next question I ask is related to the authorities of those countries, does anyone know Have you ever stopped to take a look to see what happens there?