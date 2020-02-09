Haunted PS1 Demo Disc available for free: it's a collection of old style horror experiences

Share it:

If you grew up on bread and horror games in the 90s, then we have good news for you. This week it came online Hounted PS1 Demo Disc, a collection for Windows PC containing 17 old-fashioned horror experiences.

All included games were made by individual developers with modern graphics engines, with the aim of reproducing the feeling and aesthetics of the horror games of the 90s. For this reason, they want to let the creators know, in spite of the name there is no way to run the collection on PlayStation.

This is the list of games included:

A Place, Forbidden

Dead Heat

Dread Delusion

effigy

Erasure

Fatum Betula

FILTHBREED

Heartworm

In Somnio

KILLER BEES

Neko Yume 猫 夢

Ode to a Moon – Lost Disc

Orange County

Sauna2000

Snowy Castle Game

Tasty Ramen – Demo Gameplay

Until Biglight

The project was curated in a truly passionate way by its creators, who even made it a themed cover and a beautiful trailer perfectly in line with the spirit of the collection, viewable at the top of this news. Hounted PS1 Demo Disc can be downloaded completely free of charge from the Itch.io platform. Since it debuted – less than two days ago – it has received a lot of positive feedback from players, and it can boast a perfect five star rating. Project managers would also like to make a physical edition, but currently do not have the money and the means to do it.