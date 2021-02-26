Hatsune Miku will have an animation project

The company Crypton Future Media commented to the entertainment portal Deadline who is co-developing an original animated series for the virtual idol of Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku. In addition to the animated series, Crypton Future Media, the entertainment company Graphic India (The Legend of Hanuman, 18 Days) and the licensor Carlin West Agency they are also planning «a series of webtoons and comics».

According to Deadline, the projects «will enter the history of the “Mikuverse” that will combine live-action sequences, animation and music». He added that companies are developing «an entertaining modern story with an exciting new look for Hatsune Miku». The co-founder and CEO of Graphic India, Sharad devarajan, and the eponymous founder and CEO of Carlin West Agency, Carlin West, are creating the new series, and both are serving as executive producers with the founder and CEO of Crypton Future Media, Hiroyuki Itou.

Crypton Future Media developed to Hatsune Miku from speech synthesizer software technology Vocaloid of Yamaha. The name refers to both the voice bank software and its anthropomorphic pet, which is marketed as a virtual idol. Hatsune Miku opened a Lady Gaga concert and was scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: ANN

