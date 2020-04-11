Entertainment

Has Volume 10 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation removed the censorship?

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
It is not unusual that during the publication of the tankobon of a work some changes are made to the chapters already published in the magazine. These changes, of course, also affect the most famous titles like the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. But what has been changed by the authors?

As proof of the frequency of these changes, the same Toyotaro made some corrections to Vegeta 's design in the latest saga of Dragon Ball Super. No wonder, then, that even the duo working on the Naruto sequel can make some changes in the process. These choices, in particular, are evident in a table in volume 10 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the same that we have proposed to you at the bottom of the news.

As noted originally by the user Spiraling Sphere in a Twitter post, you can observe how the clothing of Delta has been significantly changed. The very powerful and enormous Rasengan of the seventh Hokage, in fact, had not in the least scratched the clothes of the member of the Kara Organization. To give a sense of greater intensity of the attack, the sensei has shredded the tunic, thus removing the complaints to show Delta's injured body.

READ:  Doom Eternal played in the third person is as rare as you imagine

A small detail but that demonstrates the care of the authors in taking care of even the smallest details despite the numerous criticisms of the style of Mikio Ikemoto. And you, instead, what do you think of this slight modification? Let us know with a comment below.

