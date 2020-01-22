Has The Elder Scrolls 6 entered production? Bethesda hires staff for a nextgen RPG

Share it:

Several months after the latest information on The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield shared by Bethesda, the American gaming giant opens new job positions that suggest the entry into production of one of the two role-playing blockbusters announced during E3 2018, or even of both.

The ever-attentive community of Reddit has noticed this new round of hiring by Bethesda: the visitors of the popular forum have in fact noticed the presence on the pages of the ZeniMax portal of various announcements that invite programmers and specialists in video editing to submit their application to create "exciting promotional videos" is "a cutting-edge RPG for PC and console".

In the description accompanying the open job positions for developersmoreover, explicit reference is made to the realization of "new game features: player and secondary character behaviors, combat mechanics and power management, user interface, etc. …".

