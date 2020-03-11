Share it:

This article contains spoilers of what happened in season 10, currently broadcast, and also the plot of the comic. Keep reading at your own risk.

Without realizing it, we already have three new episodes of 'The Walking Dead' behind us. Since the break of midseason finished we have followed week by week the new adventures of a group that is about to see their faces with the Whispers In the final battle. And attention, because in the next episode we can find a moment that the comic book readers will recognize that Robert Kirkman created and that can precede the end of Alpha.

With the arrival of the promo from episode 12, 'Walk with us', which will be broadcast in the United States next Sunday and in its dubbed version it will be on Monday on FOX, it is possible that AMC has advanced a special scene with the Whispers taken from the graphic novel. They are speculations of course, but as Digital Spy explains, in this video in question where we see a lot of fire, a bloody Mary and Negan with their bat dropping some blow on the battlefield, there is a moment at the end of the most remarkable. While the Whispers look at the result "of their work" the next morning, Alpha is heard telling Negan, the new Whisper of the group, "I don't have everything I want"." What have you been looking for? I have found it "the mythical villain responds while they walk alone towards a cabin. Negan suggests that he carries a long knife.

This union of Negan to the Whispers was something that had already been seen in the comics; however, and here goes a spoiler giant, in the graphic novel such surrender is false, as Negan decapitate Alpha and gives his head to Alexandria as a symbol of redemption. Is this walk to the cabin with the knife the moment that precedes the tragedy?

He has to wait a few days to see if Angela Kang has decided to follow the graphic story to the letter or has decided to give room to the villain that is playing so much in the season. However, let's continue with another promo, the one presented in the US that seems only to confirm this theory. As Digital Spy tells, here is how Aaron and Negan meet again after the battle of Hilltop, and the supposed Whisper tries to calm an angry Aaron by saying: "Don't go and do something stupid … look, I can explain it to you" … Ahem, ahem. On Sunday / Monday we will know.