Has Super Dragon Ball Heroes officially decanonized Janemba?

Through a brilliant marketing move, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission has fielded a long rundown of famous villains belonging to the imaginary historian of the franchise. However, does a crucial detail from episode 5 of the anime seem to have altered the balance, whether it's a mistake or a deliberate choice?

As you could see for yourself in the episode aired yesterday, Janemba was the protagonist of the clash between Goku and Vegeta of the two respective multiverses. A splendid battle that saw the collaboration between the Fourth level Super Saiyan and the Super Saiyan Blue. Over the course of the episode, a particularly important detail that immediately shines the spotlight on the fans caught the eye TOEI Animation.

Goku and Vegeta, the same ones who should belong to the faithful universe of Toriyama, do not recognize Jamemba, the main antagonist of the film Dragon Ball Z: the Devilish Warrior of the Underworld. This could also go into the background if, shortly before, the two Saiyans had not recognized as much Turles than Bojack, two historic villains. The enormous contradiction generated by the episode could however be generated by the desire to decanonize the character from the imaginary of the franchise. Otherwise, TOEI would have made a mistake with the characters who should be two old acquaintances in the eyes of Goku and Vegeta.

And you, however, what do you think of this detail, is the result of an error or a deliberate choice? Tell us your opinion about it in the space below.