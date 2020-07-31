Entertainment

Has Super Dragon Ball Heroes officially decanonized Janemba?

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Through a brilliant marketing move, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission has fielded a long rundown of famous villains belonging to the imaginary historian of the franchise. However, does a crucial detail from episode 5 of the anime seem to have altered the balance, whether it's a mistake or a deliberate choice?

As you could see for yourself in the episode aired yesterday, Janemba was the protagonist of the clash between Goku and Vegeta of the two respective multiverses. A splendid battle that saw the collaboration between the Fourth level Super Saiyan and the Super Saiyan Blue. Over the course of the episode, a particularly important detail that immediately shines the spotlight on the fans caught the eye TOEI Animation.

Goku and Vegeta, the same ones who should belong to the faithful universe of Toriyama, do not recognize Jamemba, the main antagonist of the film Dragon Ball Z: the Devilish Warrior of the Underworld. This could also go into the background if, shortly before, the two Saiyans had not recognized as much Turles than Bojack, two historic villains. The enormous contradiction generated by the episode could however be generated by the desire to decanonize the character from the imaginary of the franchise. Otherwise, TOEI would have made a mistake with the characters who should be two old acquaintances in the eyes of Goku and Vegeta.

READ:  Alexa & Katie Season 4: Release Date, Plot, and More Updates!!

And you, however, what do you think of this detail, is the result of an error or a deliberate choice? Tell us your opinion about it in the space below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.