Has Prince William's transformation into King begun? The Queen entrusts him with a new title (and a new role)

There Royal Family British is facing a 2020 of changes and the latest news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their exit from the family picture as senior royals has messed up the cards. The Dukes of Cambridge and the last were certainly the ones to pay the costs (or perhaps to benefit from them?) news about Prince William and its new title they say a lot about the fact that Queen Elizabeth she is focusing a lot on her nephew, the one who remained at court, at least.

Prince William for 2020 will be Lord High Commissioner to represent Queen Elizabeth at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2020, a role that every year goes to a person who gravitates around Her Majesty (in the past all 4 of her children have covered it) and that includes a speech to open and close the meeting.

Maybe someday even the Prince Harry he would have had the honor of representing his grandmother at the congress of the Church of Scotland, but we will never know: what is certain is that it is the Prince William than Kate Middleton they are working hard to close the patches left open by Sussex brothers-in-law by continuing their commitment to the Crown. At the dinner with the Japanese diplomats they were literally the hosts (and by house, we mean Buckingham Palace) instead of Queen Elizabeth, an important step that prepares the cards for the biggest change of all, which will take place when Prince William becomes king and Kate Middleton his queen consort.

If you are out of the laps of the Royal Family (like us, on the other hand) you just need to know that the title of Prince William arrived from Queen Elizabeth is a great honor: The Queen has been slowly retiring and has already been delegating to the next several years king, or Prince Charles, many honors and royal obligations that previously belonged only to her. He is also doing this with his nephew William, who in addition to preparing for the role also carries out many personal projects. The biggest? The Eartshot Prize, which will hunt and invest in the most effective world-saving ideas for the next 10 years. What about his wife Kate? She also launched a personal project, a survey that took her out and about in the country to get to know the subjects of tomorrow (who are now children) through the answers of their parents.

