Has My Hero Academia already shown the likely upgrade to hero costumes?

The spoilers chapter 257 of My Hero Academia have reported a timeskip of about two / three months of the Horikoshi manga, which from the next weekly release will take place in the month of March. This time lag presupposes an imminent war between the heroes and the Shigaraki army.

To support this assumption, among the information leaked from chapter 256, there is one that is particularly striking: "all the heroes disappeared in the city". The conflict between the two factions has been widely stressed within the last few chapters, and it should blow up in about 4 months, a time interval that therefore should have been almost reached by the work.

In light of the impending conflict, it is legitimate to ask whether Horikoshi for the occasion will create new costumes for the heroes of the U.A., in order to make their maturity evident also from a graphic point of view. Furthermore, it would be a very easy move to inflame the readership, and what better time than one of them climax more important than the entire manga?

About this, sensei may have already made the new suits public that will peep out of the manga, inside the illustration that you can see at the bottom. We are shown some characters from the series with a costume not too far from the original one, but still presenting evident and rather spot on aesthetic variations.

The representation in question is part of the latest color page published for Weekly Shonen Jump, therefore it was actually created by the author, however a doubt persists. The designs, however well made, appear rather elaborate and full of details, and transposing them on paper weekly would be a considerable effort for the author.

A retouching of the suits, however, is one of the most awaited developments by fans of the manga, and the imminent narrative arc would certainly be the ideal moment for its realization.

