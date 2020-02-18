Has Locke And Key Like The Creators Of The Comic Book?

Share it:

Were Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez the architects of the story 'Locke & Key', the comic that is currently available as one of the latest series released in Netflix. Whether you have seen it already or if you have it on your pending list, you can continue reading, because There are no spoilers. Only the occasional clarification given by the creators of the graphic history on how they felt that the platform has modified the odd thing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they have been specifically asked about two aspects: one) the least prominence given in the series to the character of Sam Lesser – interpreted by Thomas Mitchell Barnet – and two) how two keys that were main have become one, that of the identity, in television adaptation. Well, neither one thing nor the other have proved fatalistic to creators, who understand that an adaptation to another medium always entails limitations. As Hill, son of Stephen King has replied, "it has to function as a television show. It has to succeed in the possibilities and limitations in its own particular way When we worked in the comic we were always looking to make it succeed as a comic, and there were things we could do and others that we couldn't. "

And far from focusing on these changes, Hill wanted to praise the series as a "job of dark fantasy with dyes of horror ", in the sense that it is more accessible than the direct horror that the comics sought. It has been, in his opinion," a really interesting and really satisfying option. "

'Locke & key' transports us to a mysterious mansion in which a series of keys and locks give way to different magic (becoming an animal, changing race or sex, becoming a ghost, etc.). But not only the protagonist family discovers this secret, there is an evil being who lives in the house and wants to get hold of the keys.