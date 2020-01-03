Has Justin Bieber dedicated his last song, 'Yummy', to Hailey Baldwin?

Share it:

After four years away from music because of his mental health problems (of which he has spoken publicly on occasion), Justin Bieber He has risen from his ashes and is back in style. Recently he gave us the good news via Instagram, where he announced the release of 1) a documentary that tells his life and 2) his new album!

The 'hype' to listen to it is incredible, something understandable if we take into account that we have long, long time without anything new from the artist (except for some collaborations with artists such as Billie Eilish, for example). Well, that moment has arrived and finally we have the most awaited 'Yummy', one of the songs that make up his latest album, which by the way, we still don't know the title.

This new production, according to a source close to the artist, is full of references to his personal life, and more specifically, how Hailey Baldwin It helped him overcome his most complicated moments (he suffered a depression). After listening to 'Yummy', we believe that this is one of those songs he was referring to.

This is how ‘Yummy’ sounds, the new Justin Bieber

Does 'Yummy' talk about his relationship with Hailey Baldwin?

Well, everything seems to point out that yes. In one of the verses, Justin sings: 'I'm elated that you are my lady' ('I'm elated because you're my wife'). As you will remember, the couple said 'yes, I want' in early October. 'Ain't on the side, you're number one', (You're not aside, you're number one) says in another of the stanzas. Another of the phrases we have heard says like this: 'Standin' up, keep me on the rise. Lost control of myself, I'm compromised ' ('Keep me up. I lost control of myself, I am committed'). Well, little more to add to this, right?