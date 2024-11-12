Has Jessica Simpson’s marriage hit a sour note? Cryptic Post Fuels Split Rumors

Jessica Simpson has set social media ablaze with speculation about her marriage to Eric Johnson following a mysterious Instagram post that hints at personal struggles and a musical comeback.

The 44-year-old pop star-turned-entrepreneur shared several photos from her Nashville music room on Monday, accompanied by a message that raised eyebrows among her followers.

Dressed in a white lace dress and black thigh-high boots, Simpson wrote: “This comeback is personal; it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤.”

The cryptic caption has fans wondering if there’s trouble in paradise for the couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year. The timing of the post is particularly noteworthy as it comes amid existing rumors about their relationship, which began circulating earlier this year when sharp-eyed followers noticed Simpson wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in April social media posts.

Musical Comeback or Marriage Breakdown?

Simpson’s return to music marks her first venture into the industry since her 2010 album “Happy Christmas.” In a 2023 interview with Bustle, she opened up about her musical aspirations, saying, “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. They’ve never seen me do this.”

Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, recently confirmed to Us Weekly that Jessica was indeed back in the studio, teasing that fans would “hear from Jess soon.” However, it’s unclear whether the upcoming music will be a celebration of love or a collection of breakup anthems.

A Decade of Love

The couple’s journey began in 2014 when they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony. Together, they’ve built a family with three children: Maxwell (12), Ace (11), and Birdie (5). Just two years ago, Simpson spoke warmly about their relationship to Us Weekly, saying, “I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life.”

She also praised their ability to create a “safe environment for each other to be ourselves” and their skill at “manifesting dreams” together. These previous statements make her recent cryptic message all the more puzzling to fans.

What’s Next?

While representatives for Simpson have not yet commented on the speculation, fans continue to analyze every detail of her recent post. Some suggest the message might simply relate to past experiences in the music industry rather than her marriage.

As the “With You” singer prepares for her musical comeback, only time will tell whether these rumors hold any truth. What’s clear is that Simpson is ready to share her story—whatever that may be—through her music once again.

Whether this marks a new chapter in her musical journey or a sign of personal changes ahead, Simpson’s message has certainly resonated with her fans, who eagerly anticipate her next move.