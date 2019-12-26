Has Inazuma Eleven Champions' Great Road been postponed again?

Share it:

Level-5 appears to be experiencing quite a few problems while developing Inazuma Eleven: Champions' Great Road, role-playing game with a football background previously known with the subtitle of Ares.

The release, initially expected on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices during the autumn of 2018, was first postponed to the winter of the same year, then to May 2019 and finally to the spring of 2020. The most attentive fans in any case, they found that on the official website the reference to the spring season has been removed: now stands a generic 2020, without any clue.

Level-5 hasn't released an official release yet, but everything suggests that the release date of Inazuma Eleven: Champions' Great Road has been postponed once again. No changes, however, as regards the target platforms, which still turn out to be PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. In the initial plans of the Japanese company, the game was supposed to accompany the airing of the television series in 26 episodes Inazuma Eleven: Ares, which was broadcast as scheduled from April 6 to September 28, 2018 in Japan.