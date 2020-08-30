Entertainment

Has Dragon Ball Super opened the doors to a clash between Goku and the High Priest?

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Angelic Laws are not discussed. Whis made it clear a few chapters ago of Dragon Ball Super, where he also hinted at the ultimate fate of an Angel who transgresses his impartial role in the manga universe. Unfortunately we had to observe this law at work with the last chapter.

It was released on August 20 Dragon Ball Super 63 where Merus was completely wiped out of existence for breaking his role of being impartial. In fact, facing Molo, the galactic policeman gave a tangible advantage to Goku and his companions. The Saiyan now seems to be able to enter the state of complete Ultra Instinct, the form that he had not been able to during the days of training with Merus.

The situation in the world of Dragon Ball Super may change after the fight with Molo. With Goku became much stronger and still struck by the final death of Merus could go to the High Priest to get the chance to bring the Angel back to life. Maybe this time no longer as Angelo but as a human and a member of the Galactic Patrol, so that he no longer has to submit to particular laws.

However, the response of the High Priest will not be taken for granted, and if he decides to teach Goku a lesson?

