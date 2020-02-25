Harvey Weinsten is guilty and his conviction is a #Metoo win (but the road is still long)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Harvey Weinstein is guilty. For the #Metoo, a women's movement born precisely with the scandal of abuse suffered by dozens of women at the hands of the ex producer more powerful than Hollywood, is a fundamental event, because it starts a small revolution for all the girls that have been victims of violence at work.

In court in New York on February 24, 2020 Harvey Weinstein he was found guilty for two charges of the 5, very serious, who in 2017 had nailed him with aNew York Times investigation: first degree sexual violence in the case of the former production assistant Miriam Haley and third degree rape against Jessica Mann. The other three would have guaranteed him life imprisonment (including predatory sexual assault, the most serious of all) but for those he was acquitted.

Weinstein has been arrested in the courtroom and will wait for the sentence of 11 March 2020 in prison, the day in which it will be decided how many years he will have to spend in prison (from a minimum of 5 to a maximum of 25). District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. who gave the go ahead trial in Weinstein he said that this sentence is a very important step for all women who have accused and were not believed in the past and opens the door to a revolution.

This changes the history of the fight against sexual violence. Rape is rape, whether it is committed in a dark alley by a stranger, or by a man of immense privilege. This is a new day

The activists of the MeToo movement, born precisely in relation to the Weinstein scandal, they said that this is a very important step but not the goal of their battles. From actress Ashley Judd but also Asia Argento, many have come out into the open to accuse the producer: their voice that screams Me too! contributed to the ruling.

The Weinstein case and the beginning of the #MeToo movement

The New York Times report put dozens of accusations against the producer amidst abuse of power, rape attempts and harassment in the workplace: it turned out that everyone had known for years but nobody dared to admit out loud that Harvey Weinstein, god of Hollywood producers, was actually an ogre who used his privileged position to take advantage of women – actresses and not – who worked for him. With the Weinsten case has strengthened the #MeToo movement, born several years ago and today has become one of the most important civil battles of the past ten years.

The battle of the MeToo women it involved not only American actors and directors, uncovering a Pandora's box that has an incredible trail. The most striking is the one linked to Kevin Spacey, Oscar of House of Cards actor who has seen his career crumble after the accusations of several people victims of his abuse. Those accusations in July 2019 have lapsed but the stain for the actor, who is being treated in a clinic for sex addiction, still remains clearly visible.

The reactions to Harvey Weinstein's conviction most important? Precisely those of the women who accused him and helped build the NY Times story in 2017 that opened the trial and led to Weinstein's conviction. On social networks Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and the others from #MeToo said they were happy that their voices were finally heard.

District Attorney Vance said we have a large debt to the eight women who were key witnesses of the Weinstein trial – including the actress from the TV series The Sopranos Annabella Sciolla who accused him of rape about 30 years ago – because they made a real revolution in a case that could have ended in silence, given the "power" of the accused.

8 women who changed the course of history with this battle against sexual violence. They pushed justice to declare that rape is rape and harassment is harassment, it doesn't matter anymore.

It is not a definitive victory and, unfortunately, Harvey Weinstein is full of the world, as well as women who cannot speak, are not listened to, understood or believed. But it gives the impetus to believe that justice can run its course and condemn those who make violence against women the only weapon to deal with.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE