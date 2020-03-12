Harvey Weinstein's words before hearing his sentence

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New York City.- Harvey Weinstein's empire in the Hollywood industry fell into the era of the #MeToo Movement. The former film producer arrived in the wheelchair court on the morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, because, according to his lawyers, he suffered a fall in the infirmary of the Riker's Island prison complex in New York, where he was detained after having been discharged from Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a coronary operation a few days after the trial.

On February 24, a jury of seven men and five women found the now-former Hollywood magnate guilty of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that viewed the case as a watershed moment. . Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexually abusing a woman in a hotel room in New York in 2013 and of forcibly giving oral sex to another in his apartment in 2006, however, he was not convicted of predatory sexual assault. , an offense that could have carried a life sentence.

Harvey Weinstein upon hearing his sentence. Photo: Elizabeth Williams / AP



Harvey Weinstein returned to court this morning to hear his sentence. Judge James Burke sentenced him to 23 years in prison; He faced a maximum sentence of 29 years behind bars. Throughout his trial he remained silent; When his time came, he decided not to stand on the stand and avoided the risk of prosecutors questioning him in questioning, however, this morning he broke the silence. Before Judge James Burke handed down his sentence, the former Hollywood magnate spoke:

I am totally confused by all this, this feeling that thousands of men and women are losing the possibility of having a fair trial, I am worried about this country.

"I have great remorse for all of you, I have great remorse for all women, I really feel remorse for this situation, I feel it deeply in my heartHarvey Weinstein said.

Harvey Weinstein, along with his brother Bob, founded the independent film production companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company. Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP



Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, the two main complainants in the case, went to court to hear the sentence. They confronted Harvey Weinstein again before the judge announced that the former film producer would spend 23 years in prison; their testimonies helped seal their sentence in the historic trial for the #MeToo Movement.

Miriam Haley, who stated that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in her apartment in 2006 commented, "it scared me deeply, mentally and emotionally, what it did not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and a woman, but it crushed my confidence".

Miriam Haley used her voice before the judge ruled. Photo: Richard Drew / AP



For her part, Jessica Mann, who denounced the former film producer of raping her in a hotel in New York in 2013, assured that "it takes a very special malignancy to exploit connections in order to rape, rape is not just a moment of penetration , it's forever".

The day my screams were heard from the witness room was the day my voice regained all its power.

Jessica Mann upon arrival at court. Photo: Bryan R. Smith / AFP



Harvey Weinstein's lawyers had appealed for clemency because of his age and poor health, and prosecutors said the man once celebrated as a Hollywood titan deserved a harsh sentence, consistent with allegations of misconduct dating back to the decade. from 1970.

The former Hollywood producer was indicted by more than 80 women, but many of those allegations prescribed.