Harvey Weinstein's sentence in five keys

The case of Harvey Weinstein is resolved (at least, the first process). The official ruling will be known on March 11.

Finally, Gigi Hadid did not participate in the trial.

What started two and a half years ago as the search for justice against the former Hollywood producer Harvey weinstein, has become the largest feminist movement in the film industry (under the umbrella of #MeToo). And finally there is a sentence that will mark a turning point: Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of two of the five crimes he was accused of (he faced five charges that include rape and 'predatory sexual assault').

Here we give you the keys to what happened in the Supreme Court of New York on February 24, so that you know where your case is and how it will continue.

THE JUDGMENT OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN IN FIVE KEYS

HE HAS DEFENDED HIS INNOCENCE AT ALL TIMES

The former Hollywood producer has always considered himself innocent, and at the trial he pleaded not guilty to five charges against him (one sexual offense, two rape and two "predatory sexual assault").

*The term 'predatory sexual assault' It is a concept used to encompass the (repetitive) behavior of the accused.

In his favor, he claimed that 'sexual relations' were consented.

THE CHARGES FOR WHICH HE HAS BEEN DECLARED GUILTY

Although there have been numerous accusations of actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd …, and other testimonies have been made public (such as Mira Sorvino, who says that Weinstein he ended his career because he did not give in to harassment), the ex-producer will face a sentence of up to 29 years in jail due to the charges for which he was reported and for which he has been convicted: a first-degree sexual offense ( forced oral sex) to production assistant Mimi Haleyi and a third degree violation of actress Jessica Mann.

HAS BEEN FREE OF THE PERPETUAL CHAIN

As you know, Weinstein has been convicted of two of the five charges he faced in the New York Supreme Court, and thus, he has been exonerated (declared innocent) of the three remaining charges – which turned out to be the most serious – and for those who had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

STILL FACES MORE CHARGES

Although Judge James Burke sent Weinstein at that time to the jail of Rikers Island – An island located between the counties of Queens and the Bronx, where a maximum security prison is located and where it can be up to 29 years -, has a pending trial in Los Angeles for two alleged sexual assaults, which he committed in 2013.

STILL NOT IN THE JAIL

Several US media have confirmed that, while he was being transferred to jail, he began complaining about a chest pain, and for this reason he was delayed entering Rikers Island, as they diverted and took him to the emergency room. Bellevue Hospital (known for having an area for the treatment of prisoners).

We will remain attentive to the continuity of this case: the official ruling (after the Los Angeles trial) we will meet on March 11.