Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

When it seemed that things couldn't get any worse for Harvey Weinstein after the sentence sentencing him to 23 years in prison, it seems that the former Hollywood magnate just tested positive for coronavirus. As reported by The Daily Beast, Weinstein is currently isolated in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, being one of two inmates who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the correctional center, currently undergoing treatment.

Weinstein has just turned 68 and his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, has confirmed that his team "he doesn't know anything about that". Engelmayer could neither confirm nor deny that the former producer is isolated, nor have the measures the prison is taking to ensure that this virus not spread to other inmates who have come into contact with Weinstein and the other inmate been confirmed. identified in the last days.

Michael Powers, President of the New York State Association of Police and Correctional Beneficiaries (NYSCOPBA), has not commented on the current situation of Harvey Weinstein due to the health privacy lawsbut he has claimed to have ordered state prison officials to suspend all prisoner transfers "non-essential" during this medical emergency situation. "There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility"Powers said.

The producer has yet to issue an official statement, but we assume his team will do so once the whole situation is cleared up.