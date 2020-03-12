Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to 23 years in jail

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The New York State Criminal Court has just released the sentence it faces Harvey weinstein for the two charges of which he has been found guilty: 23 years in prison for first-degree sexual offense Mimi Haleyi, production assistant; and third-degree rape (without express consent) to actress Jessica Mann.

The 67-year-old former Hollywood magnate, who arrived in a wheelchair at the court where six women have testified against him, has avoided life in prison by being cleared of three of the most serious charges he was charged with: first-degree rape and "predatory" sexual assault, which implies that the crime responds to the natural conduct of the subject.

From the outset, lawyers for Weinstein, who was admitted to Bellevue Hospital with chest pain after learning of the verdict, asked his client for the minimum sentence, five years in prison, claiming that he had at most 12 years of life, so a higher sentence could constitute a "de facto life sentence".

Responsible for hits like 'Pulp Fiction', 'Shakespeare In Love' or the 'Kill Bill' saga, Weinstein was first noted in October 2017, when research by 'The New York Times' and 'The New' was published Yorker '. Little by little, more and more women joined the accusations until they reached a total number of 90, which originated the #MeToo movement.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

