Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail in the #MeToo era

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New York City.- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday morning to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse, a moment that many accusers of the former Hollywood mogul did not think they would see.

At an unquestionably emblematic moment for the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced for sexually abusing a woman in a hotel room in New York in 2013 and for giving oral sex by force to another in his apartment in 2006, without However, he was not convicted of predatory sexual assault, a crime that could have involved a life sentence.

Harvey Weinstein the day he was convicted. Photo: AFP



The two women for whom he was convicted (an exasperating actress and a former film and TV production assistant) spoke in court before Judge James Burke announced the sentence, confronting Harvey Weinstein again after his testimonies helped seal his sentence in the historical trial for the #MeToo movement.

The former Hollywood producer was charged by more than 80 women, but many of those complaints prescribed.









Harvey Weinstein must still respond to a charge in Los Angeles for the alleged violation of an Italian model in February 2013 and the sexual assault on Lauren Young the next night in a hotel bathroom in Beverly Hillls.