Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston should be killed

At the end of February the sentence condemning the film producer was made public Harvey weinstein 29 years in prison for a forced oral sex sexual offense against the production assistant Mimi haleyi and of rape without express consent to the actress Jessica Mann. After a long process that lasted more than two months, the sentence was known and now the American magazine Variety He has had access to some of the documents that have been part of the trial.

One of them reveals that Harvey weinstein He lashed out at Jennifer Aniston when her representative, Sallie Hofmeister, told her that a journalist from The National Enquirer He had contacted her to gather information for a report he was working on and accusing Weinstein of sexually abusing Jennife Aniston. "Someone Should Kill Jennifer Aniston", the producer replied in an email dated October 2017.

The information of The National Enquirer It was never published and after knowing this phrase of Weinstein, Jennifer Aniston's representative has stated that "Jennifer has never been attacked by Harvey Weinstein. He's never been close enough to her. "

The only time that Aniston she felt intimidated by him was when he rolled 'out of control', of which Weinstein was a producer. In statements to VarietyAniston recounted: "I remember just when [his ex-wife] Georgina Chapman started with Marchesa, he came to visit me in London while we were filming. He said to me, 'I would like you to wear one of her dresses for the premiere.' I looked at his designs but in that The moment was not what it is today. It was not for me. "He said to me:" You have to wear the dress. "That was my only harassment. And I said:" No, I will not wear the dress. "What was I going to do? Come here and make me wear it? "

The documents to which you have had access Variety They also reveal that the producer asked influencers like Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, and Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York, to avoid being fired from the production company he had co-founded when the #MeToo scandal emerged.

In the emails he wrote to them, he argued that many of the abuse allegations were false and asked that he be given a second chance and allowed to go to therapy, although Weinstein received little response to his requests.