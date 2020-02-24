         Harvey Weinstein guilty: the producer awaits sentencing for rape and sexual assault, but will appeal the sentence

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The jury responsible for deciding a verdict in the trial against the film producer Harvey Weinstein found the accused guilty of rape in the third degree, but acquitted him of two more serious crimes. Whoever was the man who revolutionized Hollywood is waiting for the sentence.

The man who could reign

The verdict is ready. Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual assault and rape by a jury in Manhattan this Monday, February 24. Of course, the producer has avoided a conviction for the most serious charges, which leaves a little enthusiastic verdict despite being a victory for the #MeToo movement.

Condemned for sexual assault and rapeHarvey Weinstein, 67, is subject to a maximum of 25 years in prison, a priori freeing himself from the shadow of life imprisonment, as the jury exculpated him from the aggravating factor of "predatory" behavior that could have generated a life in prison

His sentence will be determined by Judge James Burke, who has presided over the process. Jurors had to decide on the testimony of three of the more than 80 women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. In the end, the jury found him guilty only of the two less serious charges, the sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and the violation of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

The assault on Mimi Haleyi and the alleged violation of Jessica Mann were prosecuted as such, while The rape charge filed by actress Annabella Sciorra was dismissed, during the winter of 1993, after hearing again the testimony of the actress during the process.