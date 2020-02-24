Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault and Rape

Share it:

Something more than two years after the articles of The New York Times Y The New Yorker point to one of the most powerful producers in the industry as a recognized sexual predator, Harvey weinstein He has been convicted of sexual assault and rape by a popular jury composed of twelve people.

As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein has been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault based on the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant, Miriam haley, and rape in third grade based on the testimony of the aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The magnate faces a possible sentence of five to twenty-five years for the first crime and eighteen months to four years for the second.

The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, has not believed the testimony of Annabella Sciorra, a key figure in the process since his testimony had sentenced Weinstein to life imprisonment for a “predatory sexual assault"

The sentence will be known on March 11, but this is only the beginning of the legal processes that the once untouchable producer could face since the scandal was uncovered. Weinstein also has another cause for sexual abuse and numerous civil lawsuits filed by women who report abuse and harassment.

Two years have gone a long way and, in addition to seeing how the industry got rid of one of its most beloved producers, the whole society has begun to open its eyes to a problem that, at least now, is on everyone's lips. Movements like him #MeToo, the creation of the defense fund Time’s Up or the avalanche of uncovered cases similar to Weinstein's every week, has been made possible by women who have dared to tell that Hollywood (only in particular) is plagued by monsters off the screen.