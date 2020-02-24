Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Share it:

New York City.- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday morning of sexual assault and rape, but was acquitted of the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and also of rape in the first degree in relation to actress Jessica Mann.

The jury of seven men and five women found the now former Hollywood tycoon guilty of criminal acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that considered the case a decisive moment. However, the 67-year-old man was found innocent of charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault that could have seen him imprisoned for life. He could receive a sentence between 4 and 25 years for each of the charges in which he was found guilty.









The verdict marks the conviction for sexual assault of the highest profile in the United States, since Bill Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago. The decision was announced in a courtroom full of New York where about 100 people gathered. The defendant, who attended the stooping trial on a walker, was protected from view by police officers.

More than 80 women accused Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior since the accusations against him ignited the global #MeToo trial against men who abused positions of power in October 2017.

Photo: Spencer Platt / AFP



But the jury was considering charges related to only two: former actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, with many claims too old to process. One of the charges of predatory sexual assault also included the testimony of Soprano actress Annabella Sciorra, who said the former film producer raped her in her New York apartment in the winter of 1993-94.

Six women went up to the rostrum since the testimony opened on January 22, to say they had been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein's team subjected women to fierce interrogation, as they argued that their relationships were consensual and transactional. The prosecution did not present forensic evidence or third party testimony. The case of the state was based on asking the jury to believe in women.