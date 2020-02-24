Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape

Share it:

At the end of last year 2017, a great scandal in Hollywood jumped. The producer of cinema Harvey Weinstein was accused of several sexual abuse. In addition, numerous actresses allegedly involved confirmed having been victims of it. Subsequently, the New York prosecution accused the producer of up to five crimes. Two of which were for rape. Finally, he has been convicted.

The news, which comes from the THR media, ensures that the jury of the trial has announced that it has arrived today, Monday, February 24, 2020, to a verdict after five days of deliberation. On the other hand, the jury was made up of seven men and five women, who have spent a total of 22 hours discussing the case.

And according to the information, the jury had complications regarding the two most serious charges that the producer faced. Specifically, for predatory sexual assault. Instead, they agreed on the rest. That is, in the charges that referred to criminal sexual acts, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

On the other hand, and again according to THR information, the reason for the doubt was the fact that a conviction for predatory sexual assault carries a sentence that involves entering prison for life. The rest of the positions range between 18 and 25 years.

Although this case has not served so that sexual assaults and rapes cease completely in the gender industry, since there have been other accusations since then, it did cause the creation of the #MeToo movement, aimed at combating such cases. Not surprisingly, we are talking about a case (Weinstein's) that removed many consciences. In fact, the producer was one of the most successful in the history of Hollywood, having garnered a whopping 81 Oscars.

