         Harvey Weinstein already knows his sentence: 23 years in prison for the Oscar-winning producer

The former Hollywood gold producer, Harvey Weinstein, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault two weeks ago and today he has known his sentence. The founder of Miramax awaits a long season in the shade.

Strong judgment

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, following the emotional testimony of the two main victims.

Harvey Weinstein will spend 23 years in a New York state prison after being sentenced by the Supreme Court judge.

The sentence ends Weinstein's trial in New York, a trial that began on January 6 and has been a current focus throughout this time, only overshadowed by the deadly pandemic that is ravaging humanity. His team of lawyers has confirmed that they will appeal the decision of a jury convicting him of two of the five charges he faced.

Judge Burke, before issuing his sentence, warned Weinstein that he will formally register as a sex offender. Regarding the sentence, Weinstein received 20 years in prison plus five years of supervised release on one of the charges. For the other condemned charge, violation of the third degree, he received another three years in prison.

Before the sentencing, the producer's attorney, Donna Rotunno, told the judge that Weinstein should receive a shorter sentence because he has a "long list of diseases":

"Mr. Weinstein has a multitude of medical problems, there are lists of physical problems and they are serious, "Rotunno said, reading a letter highlighting his medical problems." Mr. Weinstein has a history of heart disease in his family. This is a situation where the loss of freedom … will affect your ability to get the kind of medical care you will need for the problems you are dealing with. "

Before his sentencing, Weinstein, who chose not to testify during his sexual assault trial in New York, addressed the judge. Speaking quietly about the women who accused him of his misconduct, he said, "I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women. I really feel great remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. "