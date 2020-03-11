         Harvey Weinstein already knows his sentence: 23 years in prison for the Oscar-winning producer

Share it:

Who was Hollywood's golden producer, Harvey Weinstein, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault two weeks ago and today he has known his sentence. A long season in the shade awaits the founder of Miramax.

Flat sentence

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, following the emotional testimony of the two main victims.

Harvey Weinstein will spend 23 years in a New York state prison after being sentenced by the Supreme Court judge.

The ruling ends Weinstein's trial in New York, a trial that began on January 6 and has been the focus of current affairs throughout this time, only eclipsed by the lethal pandemic That is ravaging humanity. His team of lawyers has confirmed that they will appeal the decision of a jury that convicts him on two of the five charges he faced.

Judge Burke, before issuing his sentence, warned Weinstein that he will formally register as a sex offender. As for the sentence, Weinstein received 20 years in prison plus five years of freedom supervised by one of the charges. For the other convicted charge, third degree violation, he was given another three years in prison.

Before the sentence, the producer's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told the judge that Weinstein should receive a shorter sentence because he has a "long list of diseases":

"Mr. Weinstein has a multitude of medical problemsThere are lists of physical problems and they are serious, "Rotunno said, reading a letter highlighting his medical problems." Mr. Weinstein has a history of heart disease in his family. This is a situation in which the loss of freedom … will affect your ability to get the kind of medical care you will need for the problems you are dealing with. "

Before his sentence, Weinstein, who chose not to testify during his trial for sexual assault in New York, addressed the judge. Speaking quietly about the women who accused him of his misconduct, he said: "I have great remorse for all of you I have great regret for all women. I really feel a great regret for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. "