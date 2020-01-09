Harvey Weinstein Accusation Los Angeles

Share it:

The former Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein, accused by several women of having abused them, finally begins to face justice, and the coup comes from several places. Today has started its judgment in New York where he will be charged with five crimes of aggression, one of them of rape, but at the same time the Los Angeles Prosecutor’s Office has accused the former producer of Two new cases.

In this new case, Los Angeles prosecutors accuse Weinstein of two new cases of rape and sexual assault on two women in 2013. As the American media, the former magnate. raped a woman in a hotel room on February 28, 2013 and the next night assaulted another woman in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Los Angeles Prosecutor Jackie Lacey has made the accusation public in a statement: "We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to access their victims and then commit violent crimes against them. I want to congratulate the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. We hope that all victims of sexual violence will find strength and healing as they go. "

If convicted, the former producer faces a jail sentance up to 28 years old These new cases add to a list where only in Los Angeles eight women have accused the ex-producer of abusing them using their power situation.