Harvey Keitel, the most iconic roles of the Taxi Driver and Pulp Fiction star

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Back tonight on Italian TV with Madame, Harvey Keitel it has been a pillar of the history of cinema and undoubtedly remains one of the most iconic actors of its generation. From the partnership with Martin Scorsese to the collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, let's see together the most iconic roles of a legendary career.

Born in Brooklyn on May 13, 1939, the actor made his debut at the age of 28 in Who is knocking on my door by Martin Scorsese, who six years later, in 1967, will direct him in the role that has definitively turned his career: the gangster Charlie Cappa of Mean Streets – Sunday in church, Monday in Hell, a film in which he starred alongside another director's fetish actor, Robert De Niro.

In 1973, Keitel returned to De Niro's side for one of the most acclaimed and celebrated films of Scorsese and the entire New Hollywood, the neo-noir masterpiece Taxi Driver, in which he plays the role of Matthew "Sport", protector of the young prostitute played by Jodie Foster.

After collaborating with authors such as, among others, Ridley Scott (The Duelists, Thelma & Louise), Brian De Palma (Corpses and cronies) and Barry Levinson (Bugsy), then comes themeeting with Quentin Tarantino: if for almost 30 years we have been constantly and anxiously waiting for the director 's next film Once upon a time in Hollywood it is also thanks to Keitel himself, who in the early 90s not only decided to lend his face to his directorial debut, Le Iene, but also offered to co-produce it and bring it to the Cannes Film Festival. As Mr. White, Keitel plays another iconic gangster.

In 1994, then, Pulp Fiction arrives, which in addition to definitively consecrating Tarantino as a cult director signs what is perhaps the most iconic role of Keitel's career, despite the brief appearance: "I'm Mr. Wolf, I solve problems" does it tell you something?