Harry Styles, WHO and UN launch beneficial t-shirt against coronavirus

Coinciding with World Health Day, singer Harry Styles, with the support of the United Nations Foundation, launches a t-shirt and donates the proceeds to the Solidarity Response Fund to Covid-19.

The garment that reads the phrase: "Stay home. Stay safe. Protect each other." ("Stay Home Safe and Protect Each Other") is available from the British musician's official online store for $ 26 and for a limited time.

Photo: Harry Styles



At a time like today it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you can help, make a donation. 100% of the profits from this shirt will go to fight against COVID-19. Stay home, stay isolated and protect each other, "says the singer in a statement.

This donation helps WHO to identify and understand the spread of the virus to ensure that patients receive the care they need and that front-line workers get essential supplies and information.

In the same way, it seeks to accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments for the new coronavirus.