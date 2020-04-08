TV Shows

Harry Styles, WHO and UN launch beneficial t-shirt against coronavirus

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Coinciding with World Health Day, singer Harry Styles, with the support of the United Nations Foundation, launches a t-shirt and donates the proceeds to the Solidarity Response Fund to Covid-19.

The garment that reads the phrase: "Stay home. Stay safe. Protect each other." ("Stay Home Safe and Protect Each Other") is available from the British musician's official online store for $ 26 and for a limited time.

Photo: Harry Styles

At a time like today it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you can help, make a donation. 100% of the profits from this shirt will go to fight against COVID-19. Stay home, stay isolated and protect each other, "says the singer in a statement.

This donation helps WHO to identify and understand the spread of the virus to ensure that patients receive the care they need and that front-line workers get essential supplies and information.

In the same way, it seeks to accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments for the new coronavirus.

. (tagsToTranslate) Harry Styles (t) Covid-19 (t) Coronavirus (t) WHO (t) UN

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.