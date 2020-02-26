Harry Styles is pronounced after having been the victim of an armed robbery in London

Share it:

Harry Styles has gone to the ‘Today’ morning program, where he has spoken for the first time about his robbery.

On February 14, Valentine's Day, it will be a day that Harry Styles Remember for a long time, and not precisely because of a pleasant or romantic event. That day the interpreter of ‘Adore You’ was the victim of an armed robbery in the wealthy London district of Hamsptead at around 11:50 p.m. According to the police report to which the medium ‘E! News ’had access, the Briton was assaulted by a young man in his 20s with a knife. Luckily, everything was in a fright and Styles suffered no physical damage, although he did deliver all the cash he was carrying at that time – an amount that is unknown. Also, as reported last week by the metropolitan police of the English city, no arrest has yet been carried out related to this crime, so the investigation is still ongoing.

And how is Harry today? He himself has taken us out of doubt this Wednesday when he attended the morning program ‘Today’. There, the co-presenter, Cardon Daly, asked him openly about the theft and how he led the incident days later. The singer, for the sake of not sounding alarmist and taking the matter from iron, devoted himself to answering in a concise but polite way:

"I'm fine thanks. Thanks for asking".

Beyond this unpleasant mishap, Harry also spoke about one of the rumors he has most strongly grasped in social networks in recent months: will he become his close friendship with Lizzo in a musical collaboration? His answer, laughing, was elusive but hopeful: "Maybe." From the Grammy winner, who recently coincided with the Brit Awards, she only had kind words:

“Lizzo is amazing, she is a great artist. As a fan, your greatest wish is for your artist to behave as he really is. I think Lizzo is really herself while she makes amazing music and feels good about it. It is precisely what many people need right now. ”

