Harry Styles has confessed that his first crush was … Jennifer Aniston!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Harry Styles has not stopped giving us headlines during the last months: his rejection of the role of Prince Eric in the 'remake' of 'The Little Mermaid', the release of his new album, his recent vacation with Adele … But the last thing We have known about him leaving us with his mouth open and we don't know what to think about it. The artist went to the program last night Ellen Degeneres and there he made a surprising confession. Attention. How do you stay if we tell you that your first crush It was Jennifer Aniston? Hallucinating, right? Ok, normal.

If we stay freaking out with that, we cannot even imagine what the reaction of the actress of 'Friends' would have been to see tremendous 'momentazo'. Please, Jennifer, speak about it. Of course, Ellen's 'Burning Questions' go a long way. The presenter, who is an expert throwing the tongue at her guests, took the opportunity to ask the artist what were the things he considers most attractive in a woman, to which he replied that the eyes. Then he added that he also noticed the smile and character.

The amazing confessions of Harry Styles in the program of Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen also asked him at what age he had given his first kiss, and it was quite soon: at 12 years old. Ah, he also said that one of the lies he told recently was that of 'wanting to play this game'. Well, normal, it's taking out the colors!

By the way, he also said that today he is not dating anyone and that had he not been a singer, he would have been … a florist! This boy never ceases to surprise us.