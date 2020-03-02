Entertainment

Harry Styles confesses which is the biggest compliment a fan can give him

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Harry Styles has promoted his latest album, ‘Fine Line’ with a mini-concert.
  • The singer pronounces after having been the victim of an armed robbery in London

    Harry Styles is in full promotion of his new album, ‘Fine Line’, and all the moments he has given us throughout these weeks are innumerable – from his fun encounters with the artist Lizzo to the numerous style lessons he has taught us. So, last Saturday he delighted us with a mini-concert of the most intimate surprise on the American radio station iHeartRadio, where the journalist Tanya Rad managed to get the most curious ins and outs of his new album. And now we are more fans if it fits the British singer!

    Styles published a few days ago the aesthetic and dream video of his latest song, ‘Falling’, a milestone he used to comment on why he doesn't like to explain in depth the meaning of his lyrics:

    “Obviously music means a lot to me, which is why I don't tend to explain my songs too much, I think it's a very important factor. I want these to mean different things to each person. There have been very important songs in my life of which I have discovered what they meant and I have regretted them. ”

    Also, the interpreter of ‘Sing of the Times’ went a little further and inquired into the type of relationship he has with his fans today – of which many come from his stage in the band One Direction. Known affectionate with his followers and defender of various social causes so necessary today, Styles was surprised to confess what kind of compliment he is the most flattering by those who listen to him:

    “It's amazing how many people can connect with your music […] I only do what excites me and I always think that if someone else can identify with my work and do it on their part, then that will be the greatest of compliments that someone can do to me. ”

    Ok, we sign up in case we bump into him and we don't know what to tell him. And as we know that you have been wanting more, here is part of the said concert that was broadcast last Sunday.

