Harry Potter will have his first flagship store in New York

January 11, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
We would love to receive a letter of admission to Hogwarts someday, but as we are sure that this will never happen, because we have to settle for giving us a good marathon of all the movies or buy some of their cool merchandising products. But wouldn't it be great to feel for a day as if we were in the magical world of Harry Potter and his friends? If you also dream about this, we have great news for you. Warner Bros plans to open a store in New York inspired by the most famous saga in the world. But be careful, it won't be like the others, but the biggest.

The first Harry Potter flagship store will open its doors to muggles this summer and will next to the iconic Flatiron building. It will have nothing more and nothing less than three floors and will house the largest collection of products from Harry Potter. How many times have you dreamed to have in your possession the mythical cape What do Hogwarts students wear? Well here you can buy one.

As if you were in Hogsmeade and its most famous candy shop, Honeydukes, you can also try the famous chocolate frogs So many times we saw its protagonists eat. And if you dare, the candies of all the flavors of Bertie Botts.

There will be a 'Harry Potter flagship store' in New York and we have the first photos

Harry Potter store in New York.

@HarryPotterNYTwitter

Any Harry Potter store worth its salt should have the famous wands, so this will not be missing, of course. You can buy yours, but it will be more special than none because these are designed exclusively for this 'flagship'.

Harry Potter store in New York.

@HarryPotterNYTwitter

Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

