Harry Potter turns 40, the wishes of the fan to the boy with the scar

The boy who survived has come to blow out the 40 candles, and fans of the saga celebrate the anniversary on social networks. Happy Birthday Harry!
Harry James Potter, born on July 31, 1980, turns 40 today.
And it doesn't matter that he is a fictional character: his celebrations are an event for the whole web, where fans from every city, town and country flock to celebrate the wizard with the scar and round glasses.
Played on the big screen by Daniel Radcliffe who turned 31 just last week, Harry Potter he is probably one of the most loved characters by adults and children.
So let's see what the fans' wishes were for the chosen one.
"Happy birthday Chosen!".
"40 years ago, on July 31, 1980, the Boy Who Survived, The Chosen One, Harry Potter was born. Happy birthday Harry James Potter!".
"July 31, 1991, Hagrid: 'You are a magician, Harry!'
Harry: 'I'm what?'".
"Happy birthday to Harry Potter, or the king of the weird photo shoots".
"Happy birthday to Harry Potter, my first crush".
"Happy birthday Harry Potter, the Boy who survived. He is a fictional character, but for me it is as if he were real. Thanks for making my childhood special."
"Happy birthday Harry Potter. Until the end".
Happy Birthday to Harry Potter, the Chosen One ⚡ pic.twitter.com/7kAYx6yA3R
– Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 31, 2020
40 years ago
31st July, 1980
The Boy Who Lived
The Chosen One
Harry Potter, was born.
Happy Birthday Harry James Potter! #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/inTxo4NINN
– Harry Potter Facts (@theHPfacts) July 31, 2020
July 31, 1991: Hagrid: "You're a wizard, Harry!"
Harry: "I'm a what?"#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/hLo66WD4Dq
– Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 31, 2020
happy birthday my crush childhood⚡️ #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/WwyAw0UZu8
– farah (@paisusu__) July 31, 2020
happy birthday to harry potter aka the king of weird photoshoots pic.twitter.com/lBvcKgCrti
– mar (@lunastonks) July 31, 2020
Happy Birthday Harry Potter! 🧙🏼♂️💫
Draco from Gryffindor🦉 🔁 Harry from slytherin🐍#HarryPotter #harrypotterbirthday #harrypotterredraw pic.twitter.com/hUP6s5iHLj
– finger🚀 (@meiditoo) July 31, 2020
Happy birthday #HarryPotter – The boy who lived.
He's a fiction character but feels real to me. Thank you for making my childhood special pic.twitter.com/50rGNH3dKf
– Prachi (@prachi_pareek_) July 31, 2020
Happy birthday harry! ⚡
Untill the very end.#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/dpCjSMeGSO
– Shruti Dubey (@Shruuutiiiii) July 31, 2020
Add Comment