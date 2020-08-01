Harry Potter turns 40, the wishes of the fan to the boy with the scar

Share it:

The boy who survived has come to blow out the 40 candles, and fans of the saga celebrate the anniversary on social networks. Happy Birthday Harry!

Harry James Potter, born on July 31, 1980, turns 40 today.

And it doesn't matter that he is a fictional character: his celebrations are an event for the whole web, where fans from every city, town and country flock to celebrate the wizard with the scar and round glasses.

Played on the big screen by Daniel Radcliffe who turned 31 just last week, Harry Potter he is probably one of the most loved characters by adults and children.

So let's see what the fans' wishes were for the chosen one.

"Happy birthday Chosen!".

"40 years ago, on July 31, 1980, the Boy Who Survived, The Chosen One, Harry Potter was born. Happy birthday Harry James Potter!".

"July 31, 1991, Hagrid: 'You are a magician, Harry!'

Harry: 'I'm what?'".

"Happy birthday to Harry Potter, or the king of the weird photo shoots".

"Happy birthday to Harry Potter, my first crush".

"Happy birthday Harry Potter, the Boy who survived. He is a fictional character, but for me it is as if he were real. Thanks for making my childhood special."

"Happy birthday Harry Potter. Until the end".