Harry Potter: the most striking mistakes

April 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Alas, not even the good Harry Potter can get rid of continuity errors in his movies. Although of course, all these failures can always be attributed to: 'he was made by a magician'. The Simpsons already warned him …

one

The camera that doesn't hide

UPS. That camera was perhaps such a fan of Harry Potter that he wanted to go down in posterity in this duel of Draco and Harry in 'The Secret Chamber'.

two

The magic book

Curious that, in 'The Deathly Hallows Part 1', the books also become magical … and open themselves when nobody looks at them.

3

Harry and his power to change places

You may not notice it by the axis jump from one image to another, but Harry Potter goes from being on the left of Hermione to then being on the right … curious to say the least.

4

Hermione, the microphones

The microphone flask has played a trick on this scene … someone forgot to check it out.

5

Ghost legs

Hermione, when caught with the giant Grawp, goes digital to be able to shoot the scene … It's funny that her legs disappear in the process.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

