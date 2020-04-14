Harry Potter: the most striking mistakes

Alas, not even the good Harry Potter can get rid of continuity errors in his movies. Although of course, all these failures can always be attributed to: 'he was made by a magician'. The Simpsons already warned him …
Advertising – Read on below
one
The camera that doesn't hide
UPS. That camera was perhaps such a fan of Harry Potter that he wanted to go down in posterity in this duel of Draco and Harry in 'The Secret Chamber'.
two
The magic book
Curious that, in 'The Deathly Hallows Part 1', the books also become magical … and open themselves when nobody looks at them.
3
Harry and his power to change places
You may not notice it by the axis jump from one image to another, but Harry Potter goes from being on the left of Hermione to then being on the right … curious to say the least.
4
Hermione, the microphones
The microphone flask has played a trick on this scene … someone forgot to check it out.
5
Ghost legs
Hermione, when caught with the giant Grawp, goes digital to be able to shoot the scene … It's funny that her legs disappear in the process.
Advertising – Read on below
Add Comment