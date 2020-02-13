Harry Potter Magic Awakening: discovering the RPG set in the world of J.K. Rowling

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced a few months ago and developed by Portkey Games for Warner Bros and the Chinese giant NetEase, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a particular mobile RPG with card-game elements, equipped with a story, PvE and PvP modes.

Over the weeks, some interesting gameplay videos have drawn attention to the new title set in the universe of J.K. Rowling, just after the Second Wizarding War. The game mechanics are based on the strategic positioning of the characters and on the wise use of the spells that can be cast through the cards. In particular, the video shows the Class Mode, one PvE mode which develops parallel to the main story, with which it is possible to acquire new cards, new potions and rewards upon completion of requests and quizzes entrusted to players directly by the teachers of Hogwarts.

Harry Potter Magic Awakening will include material taken from Harry Potter movies and also from the series Fantastic animals. The title is currently undergoing an alpha test in China and it is not known whether it will hit the western market. The English dubbing of the various films available gives hope. Looking forward to learn more, what do you think?