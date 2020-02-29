Entertainment

Harry Potter launches audiobook with voices of saga stars

February 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
J.K. Rowling created a universe of such magnitude with Harry Potter that it is quite complicated to encompass it completely. Not only are the 7 books, but several additions such as 'Quidditch through the years' or 'The tales of Beedle the Bard'. And it is precisely the latter that will have a new version in audiobook format, and with voices of several stars of the saga.

The tales of Beedle the Bard They contain five stories of adventures, cunning, tribulations and, of course, magic. Translated from the ancient runic by Hermione Granger, with added comments by Albus Dumbledore, these tales considered classic by the magicians will fascinate, no doubt, today's readers.

The book, consisting of 5 stories, will have different voices, highlighting Jude Law, which will read Albus Dumbledore's notes throughout the book, which will be on sale on March 31, 2020.

The magician and the jumping dipper – Warwick Davis

It tells the vicissitudes of a sorcerer who inherits an old cauldron from his father and will have the voice of Davis, who plays Professor Flittwick.

warwick davis

Warner Bros.


The source of good fortune – Evanna Lynch

It is about three witches – Asha, Altheda and Amata – who, together with a disgraced gentleman – Sir Desgracia – embark on the company of reaching a fountain located in an enchanted garden. It will feature the voice of Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood.

moon lovegood

Warner Bros.


The sorcerer's hairy heart – Jason Isaacs

A magician decides to immunize himself from the weakness that love represents for him. Consequently, the sorcerer performs a powerful act of black magic and his own heart is removed, which he keeps in a deep dungeon of his castle. Jason Isaacs, Lucius Malfoy in the movies, will put a voice to the story.

lucius malfoy

Warner Bros.


Babbitty Rabbitty and his laughing strain – Bonnie Wright

In this story, a king muggle He orders all the magicians of the kingdom to be persecuted in order to become the only one capable of performing magical feats in their land. Then, summon a magician to teach him the magic arts and a charlatan appears to instruct him. This is one of the stories that is named in the movies and will have the voice of Ginny Weasley.

ginny weasley

Warner Bros.

The fable of the three brothers – Noma Dumezweni

The famous fable about the Deathly Hallows will feature the voice of actress Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione in the play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy'.

noma dumezweni

Nintendo

