Harry Potter, Jason Isaacs tells about his drug abuse: "A story lasting decades"

Speaking at The Big Issue's Letter to My Younger Self, Jason Isaacs he talked about his past problems related to drug abuse. The actor is known for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter and Captain Gabriel Lorca saga in Star Trek: Discovery, and admitted that he had suffered from addictions since adolescence.

"I have always had an engaging personality and by the age of 16 I had already passed alcohol and was beginning a ten-year love affair with drugs" said the actor.

Isaacs confessed that his first drunkenness occurred at the age of 12:"The bartender, who we thought was a hero at the time and now I realize he was from prison, secretly passed us a bottle of Southern Comfort (a famous American liqueur). We drank everything in the bathroom then we went out staggering towards the party, wandering ridiculously " he added.

"I vomited, fell and pulled down a giant curtain, took a girl, God bless her … I ran outside, vomited again, stumbled breaking my head on the sidewalk and spurting blood on all clothes" continues in the story Isaacs.

"The next morning I woke up with a severe headache, smelly of vomit and with a huge crust and the memory of having completely humiliated myself. All I thought was … I can't wait to do it again. Why? I don't have any idea. Genes? Nutrition? Zodiac sign? I only know that I chased that euphoric joy that I felt that night for another twenty years with increasingly terrible consequences " he told Lucius Malfoy's interpreter.

Jason Isaacs told the moment when he decided to detoxify:"It suddenly occurred to me that if everyone I knew died, literally every single person, I probably wouldn't have minded that much. (…) Drugs weren't a way to deal with that sense of distance, drugs they were causing it ".

