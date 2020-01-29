Entertainment

Harry Potter Book Night Date and Activities

January 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although we live in a world of Muggles We are always looking for excuses to find scenarios that allow us to enter the wonderful magical world of Harry Potter. Well, there is a new event to mark on the calendar. Although surely the fans of the books already have it well targeted.

Another year is around the corner the world celebration of the Harry Potter Book Night, which takes place on the first Thursday of February, that is, the next day 6. In its sixth edition the theme is The Three Wise Tournament and events around the world are already prepared to honor J.K. Rowling's novels.

With activities and plans for all ages, there is no shortage of enchantment games championships or magic craft workshops on February 6, although there are times when the party lasts several days. In the case of Madrid, you can attend different activities for a whole week in Madriagón Alley, the Harry Potter store located in X-Madrid, which will organize readings, magic games and theater shows, among others, at the hands of the Toy Kingdom, which last year debuted with great success in Barcelona and has now decided to expand the Pass offer.

There will also be activities in many more cities of Spain. You have all the complete programming on the website of the publisher Bloomsbury. The #HarryPotterBookNight it's here!

